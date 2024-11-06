DIA Connections - The Fentanyl Fight

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. On this episode, you’ll hear a DIA counter narcotics officer discuss the agency’s efforts to combat the most devastating drug epidemic in U.S. history. We also spoke with Mariana Van Zeller, an investigative reporter who went deep inside the fentanyl pipeline to Mexico’s cartel country to see how it’s produced and trafficked into the United States.
*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.
