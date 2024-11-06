The Marne Report

Big news! We're thrilled to announce the My Army Post App is launching soon! In this week's edition of The Marne Report, we discuss what you can expect and how this will change your Army community experience. Get ready for exclusive content, updates, and insights right at your fingertips. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.