Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute: 44-22 (AUDIO)

    Marine Minute: 44-22 (AUDIO)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines, Sailors and Japanese Self Defense Force Members took part in a bilateral airfield damage repair exercise as part of Heen Sword 25 on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducting helocast training at Kin Blue Training Center, Okinawa, Japan. Helocasting is a technique used for quickly inserting Marines into a body of water.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 13:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83387
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110672364.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: 44-22 (AUDIO), by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BILATERAL
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    DMAAMM
    KS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download