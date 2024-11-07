Luke Days 2024 60-second Spanish radio ad

This 60-second Spanish radio spot for the Luke Days 2024 ad campaign aired on local stations around the Luke Air Force Base in the Phoenix Metro area, informing listeners about all the excitement of the upcoming air show. (U.S. Air Force video by Daniel Eby)