    Radio Spot - Model United Nations Cultural Night

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.04.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Model United Nations club at Kaiserslautern High School would like to invite families in the KMC to attend culture night to celebrate our diverse international community. (Defense Media Activity audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 05:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Kaiserslautern High School
    Model United Nations Club

