    2500th DLD VMC Event

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.06.2024

    Audio by Spc. Jacob Jones 

    AFN Vicenza

    This is a radio spot for the Digital Liaison Detachment hosting an event that includes PT, Museum walkthrough, and a Leaders Professional Development Course led by Brigadier General Daniel L. Cederman.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 05:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83332
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110669072.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

