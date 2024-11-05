Alabama Guard Radio - Recruiting Unicorns

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83325" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Applicants looking to join the military who have all their ducks in a row, don't have medical issues, and are ready to ship at a moments notice are known as unicorns. Recruiters call them that because they don't exist.



In this months episode we go on the hunt for our own unicorn story and talk to retired 1st Sgt. Sandra Lucas, a woman who joined the military in her 40s and gave up a civilian career to do so.



In the second half we hear from Alabama National Guard recruiters and learn more about their mission and the men and women who come to them seeking to serve our country.