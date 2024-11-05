Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama Guard Radio - Recruiting Unicorns

    Alabama Guard Radio - Recruiting Unicorns

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Applicants looking to join the military who have all their ducks in a row, don't have medical issues, and are ready to ship at a moments notice are known as unicorns. Recruiters call them that because they don't exist.

    In this months episode we go on the hunt for our own unicorn story and talk to retired 1st Sgt. Sandra Lucas, a woman who joined the military in her 40s and gave up a civilian career to do so.

    In the second half we hear from Alabama National Guard recruiters and learn more about their mission and the men and women who come to them seeking to serve our country.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 17:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83325
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110668406.mp3
    Length: 00:48:41
    Artist Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn & Sgt. Megan Terry
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Guard Radio - Recruiting Unicorns, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alabama National Guard
    GuardItAl
    Alabama Guard Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download