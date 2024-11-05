Applicants looking to join the military who have all their ducks in a row, don't have medical issues, and are ready to ship at a moments notice are known as unicorns. Recruiters call them that because they don't exist.
In this months episode we go on the hunt for our own unicorn story and talk to retired 1st Sgt. Sandra Lucas, a woman who joined the military in her 40s and gave up a civilian career to do so.
In the second half we hear from Alabama National Guard recruiters and learn more about their mission and the men and women who come to them seeking to serve our country.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2024 17:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83325
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110668406.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:41
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn & Sgt. Megan Terry
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama Guard Radio - Recruiting Unicorns, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
