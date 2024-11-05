Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Propel FUEL: Epsiode 9

    11.05.2024

    Audio by Sheila Mullowney 

    Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Headquarters

    EPISODE 9: Dr. Heather Hayden, SSTM, Deputy Executive Director for Digital Transformation at Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Warfare Centers Headquarters, talks about overcoming hurdles by communicating well.

    The Propel Leadership Development Continuum strives to develop leaders who write, speak and behave consistently with a heart of service to their team, NAVSEA, the Navy, and the nation. Each month, FUEL gives you up close and personal access to NAVSEA thought leaders who have been there, done that and are ready to tell their stories, ready to invest in you. So, whether you're interested in learning what leadership is all about, or you've been a leader for years, we're all on an ongoing professional journey, which requires FUEL.

    TAGS

    communication
    NAVSEA
    leadership development
    Warfare Centers

