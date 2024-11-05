FUEL EP 8

Dr. Heather Hayden, Deputy Executive Director for Digital Transformation at Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Warfare Centers Headquarters, talks about overcoming hurdles by communicating well.



The Propel Leadership Development Continuum strives to develop leaders who write, speak and behave consistently with a heart of service to their team, NAVSEA, the Navy, and the nation. Each month, FUEL gives you up close and personal access to NAVSEA thought leaders who have been there, done that and are ready to tell their stories, ready to invest in you. So, whether you're interested in learning what leadership is all about, or you've been a leader for years, we're all on an ongoing professional journey, which requires FUEL.