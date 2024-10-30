In this episode of the Seagull we hear from Col Brian McCaffrey about combat wings, we learn about innovation efforts in our wing, we get the latest on the new Warrant Officer program and we get a clip from the latest episode of Chevrons regarding holiday resilience.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 16:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83280
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110659994.mp3
|Length:
|00:47:17
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Seagull - Ep 032 - November 2024, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
