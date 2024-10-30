The Seagull - Ep 032 - November 2024

In this episode of the Seagull we hear from Col Brian McCaffrey about combat wings, we learn about innovation efforts in our wing, we get the latest on the new Warrant Officer program and we get a clip from the latest episode of Chevrons regarding holiday resilience.