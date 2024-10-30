Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Seagull - Ep 032 - November 2024

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode of the Seagull we hear from Col Brian McCaffrey about combat wings, we learn about innovation efforts in our wing, we get the latest on the new Warrant Officer program and we get a clip from the latest episode of Chevrons regarding holiday resilience.

    TAGS

    warrant officer
    innovation
    great power competition
    holiday resilience

