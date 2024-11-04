Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 41 – The Evolving Role of Military Public Affairs

    FORT MEADE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy and Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Untalan

    Defense Information School

    Join us Oct. 30th at 2 p.m. EST for episode 41 of DINFOS Live where we'll be interviewing U.S. Army Col. David Butler, the strategic advisor for communications and outreach for the Chief of Staff of the Army. Tune in as Col. Butler discusses the evolving role of military public affairs and communication best practices and strategies from his many years of service.

    TAGS

    Communications
    Public Affairs
    Readiness
    Army
    Training
    Modernization

