DINFOS Live Episode 41 – The Evolving Role of Military Public Affairs

Join us Oct. 30th at 2 p.m. EST for episode 41 of DINFOS Live where we'll be interviewing U.S. Army Col. David Butler, the strategic advisor for communications and outreach for the Chief of Staff of the Army. Tune in as Col. Butler discusses the evolving role of military public affairs and communication best practices and strategies from his many years of service.