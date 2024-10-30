NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 31, 2024) An interview with Beau Cline, a University of Maryland Global Campus Student Ambassador, to discuss the advantages and challenges of attaining higher education. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 06:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83261
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110658503.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:10
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with UMGC Student Ambassador, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.