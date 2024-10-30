AFN Rota Morning Joe with the C.O.

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct 31, 2024) Capt. Teague Suarez, Commander, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain joins AFN Rota for his monthly radio show accompanied by Capt. Alex Mamikonian, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 65 for this spooky edition of "Morning Joe with the CO" to talk about the recent arrival of USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) and the Task Force's mission to the European and Levant Area of Responsibility (AOR). As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean," NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)
Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
