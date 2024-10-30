Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota Morning Joe with the C.O.

    AFN Rota Morning Joe with the C.O.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    10.31.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct 31, 2024) Capt. Teague Suarez, Commander, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain joins AFN Rota for his monthly radio show accompanied by Capt. Alex Mamikonian, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 and Commander, Task Force (CTF) 65 for this spooky edition of "Morning Joe with the CO" to talk about the recent arrival of USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) and the Task Force's mission to the European and Levant Area of Responsibility (AOR). As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean," NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 09:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83245
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110655910.mp3
    Length: 00:37:33
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Morning Joe with the C.O., by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download