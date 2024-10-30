Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 49: United States v. J. Williams (C.A.A.F. 2024)

This week we examine the importance of the Statement of Trial Results and the Court of Criminal Appeals’ ability to change a collateral consequence. Specifically, we examine this issue in the context of domestic violence and Lautenberg qualification.
10.31.2024
10.31.2024
Newscasts
83240
DOD_110655837.mp3
00:15:01
US
3
0
0
