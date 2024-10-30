Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 16 Female Aviation Trailblazers

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 16 Female Aviation Trailblazers

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Retired Lt. Col. Olga Custodio, the first Hispanic female pilot in the U.S. military, and retired Lt. Col. Caroline "Blaze" Jensen, the first female Air Force Reserve pilot to fly with the Thunderbirds, share their experiences as trailblazers in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83209
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110653758.mp3
    Length: 00:36:42
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 16 Female Aviation Trailblazers, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    Airlift Podcast

