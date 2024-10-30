Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 16 Female Aviation Trailblazers

Retired Lt. Col. Olga Custodio, the first Hispanic female pilot in the U.S. military, and retired Lt. Col. Caroline "Blaze" Jensen, the first female Air Force Reserve pilot to fly with the Thunderbirds, share their experiences as trailblazers in the Air Force.