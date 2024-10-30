Retired Lt. Col. Olga Custodio, the first Hispanic female pilot in the U.S. military, and retired Lt. Col. Caroline "Blaze" Jensen, the first female Air Force Reserve pilot to fly with the Thunderbirds, share their experiences as trailblazers in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2024 15:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83209
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110653758.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:42
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 16 Female Aviation Trailblazers, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
