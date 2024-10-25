American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and future events, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe playground updates and Terry Fox Run, Oct. 02, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2024 10:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83192
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110651263.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Benelux newsbreak: SHAPE playgrounds and Terry Fox Run, by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.