Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Benelux newsbreak: U.S. Army Best Squad Competition and SIWC USA Night

    AFN Benelux newsbreak: U.S. Army Best Squad Competition and SIWC USA Night

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    09.30.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards and Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and future events, The U.S. Army Best Squad Competition and the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe International Women’s Club USA night, Sep. 30, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.29.2024 10:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83191
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110650910.mp3
    Length: 00:02:37
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Benelux newsbreak: U.S. Army Best Squad Competition and SIWC USA Night, by SrA Aaron Edwards and SSgt Sha Mar Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US ARMY
    SHAPE
    BEST SQUAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download