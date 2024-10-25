Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire inspector gives fire safety tips during Fort McCoy's Safety, Occupational Health Council meeting, Part 3

    Fire inspector gives fire safety tips during Fort McCoy's Safety, Occupational Health Council meeting, Part 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Fire Inspector Curt Ladwig gives fire safety tips Oct. 28, 2024, during the installation's Safety and Occupational Health Council meeting at Fort McCoy, Wis. Ladwig discussed several topics on fire safety. Ladwig's participation in the meeting was part of observing National Fire Prevention Month on post. Ladwig has served with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department for decades. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 18:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83185
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110650407.mp3
    Length: 00:01:19
    Artist Curt Ladwig
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire inspector gives fire safety tips during Fort McCoy's Safety, Occupational Health Council meeting, Part 3, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fire safety
    fire department
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download