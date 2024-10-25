Morning Buzz Interview with CREDO

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 23, 2024) An interview with Richard Graves, the CREDO facilitator, to discuss the upcoming programs available to the Naval Air Station Sigonella community. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2024 14:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
