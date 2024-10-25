In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Brett Cowan joins us to talk about the Army's efforts to use renewable energy. Also, learn how you can cut costs on your energy bill by following his simple tips. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2024 13:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83167
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110646314.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:06
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.