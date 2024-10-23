Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | TJAG Sends: Introducing the new Office of Professional and Organizational Development (OPOD) with TJAG, COL Stinson, LTC Gorini, and Ms. Pillsbury

    10.24.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, LTG Joe Berger, COL Shay Stinson, LTC Madeline Gorini, and Ms. Beth Pillsbury discuss the new Office of Professional and Organizational Development (OPOD) and how it will support the JAG Corps. They discuss OPOD’s commitment to helping the JAG Corps recruit, retain, and develop inclusive teams.

    Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    Length: 00:11:30
