    Pacific Pulse: October 25, 2024

    JAPAN

    10.24.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit; III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines and Sailors will participate in exercise Keen Sword 25, a joint-bilateral biennial exercise, alongside the Japan Self-Defense Force; and U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam and Korea Coast Guard crews completed a successful week-long visit to Guam.

    (Narrated by AFN Intern, Kayla Bogdan.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.24.2024 01:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
