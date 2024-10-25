Pacific Pulse: October 25, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit; III Marine Expeditionary Force Marines and Sailors will participate in exercise Keen Sword 25, a joint-bilateral biennial exercise, alongside the Japan Self-Defense Force; and U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam and Korea Coast Guard crews completed a successful week-long visit to Guam.
(Narrated by AFN Intern, Kayla Bogdan.)
