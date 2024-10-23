LTC Matthew Firing, Chair of the Contract and Fiscal Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, sets the stage for the 2024 New Developments Course, where Contract and Fiscal Law experts will converge to discuss the latest developments and best practices.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 08:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83123
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110640233.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The FAR and Beyond | Special Announcement: 2024 New Developments Course (NDC) Teaser, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.