    Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 13: Looking Inward

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, shares his personal experience as a father of special needs child and how he balances family and the Air Force.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:29:35
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    resiliency
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    Practicing the Pillars Podcast

