    Bullet'n History Podcast, Episode 3

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Audio by Paul Ferguson 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Brief history of Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant, Red River Army Depot, the Fouke Monster, and the Phantom Killer.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 11:49
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:29:40
