Brief history of Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant, Red River Army Depot, the Fouke Monster, and the Phantom Killer.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 11:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|83072
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110635366.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:40
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bullet'n History Podcast, Episode 3, by Paul Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.