    Radio Spot - Parent and Tot Turkey Craft

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.18.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Join the Ramstein Community Center for Parent & Tot Crafts! Get creative with your little ones on November 19th for a Turkey Craft. Each session runs from 1000-1100 and 1200-1300. Don’t miss out on these fun and festive crafting events! (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

    AFN
    Ramstein Air Base
    Radio Spot
    Ramstein Community Center
    AFN Kaiserslatuern

