This Kaiserslautern Military Community update features the topics covered by Maj. Jesse Hunt, Chaplain, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, and Darren Donnovan, Assistant Campus Director with Emery Riddle Aeronautical University, Army Education Center's in the KMC, October 16 & 18, 2024, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity News Update by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 07:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82980
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110623626.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Chaplains Corner and Army Education Center, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.