    KMC Update - Chaplains Corner and Army Education Center

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.15.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This Kaiserslautern Military Community update features the topics covered by Maj. Jesse Hunt, Chaplain, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, and Darren Donnovan, Assistant Campus Director with Emery Riddle Aeronautical University, Army Education Center's in the KMC, October 16 & 18, 2024, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity News Update by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 07:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
