    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXVII

    BANGOR, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing

    We took a break from the podcast realm, but we're back! Colonel Byron Newell has been with us for a year now, and we thought it'd be good to sit with him and breathe new life into the MAINEiac Radio Show! Mission goals, future endeavors, the state of the force, it's all here.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 12:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82957
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110615535.mp3
    Length: 00:53:50
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXVII, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Podcast
    Bangor
    101st Air Refueling Wing
    The MAINEiac Radio Show

