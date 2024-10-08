The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LXVII

We took a break from the podcast realm, but we're back! Colonel Byron Newell has been with us for a year now, and we thought it'd be good to sit with him and breathe new life into the MAINEiac Radio Show! Mission goals, future endeavors, the state of the force, it's all here.