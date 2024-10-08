Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - People First Series -Episode 5 - Public Involvement Specialist

    Inside the Castle - People First Series -Episode 5 - Public Involvement Specialist

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    This episode is the fifth in our “People First” series with guest host Marie Kopka. During this series, Inside the Castle will be celebrating unity, empowerment and the Corps great asset, our people!

    Listen in as Inside the Castle learns about the Public Involvement Specialist role within USACE with Dr. Akilah Martin (Chicago District) and Alex Smith (Mobile District).

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 11:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Headquarters
    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Public Involvement Specialist

