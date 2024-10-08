Inside the Castle - People First Series -Episode 5 - Public Involvement Specialist

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82953" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode is the fifth in our “People First” series with guest host Marie Kopka. During this series, Inside the Castle will be celebrating unity, empowerment and the Corps great asset, our people!



Listen in as Inside the Castle learns about the Public Involvement Specialist role within USACE with Dr. Akilah Martin (Chicago District) and Alex Smith (Mobile District).