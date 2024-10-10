AFN Aviano Radio News: Mission Readiness in Wyvern Nation

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing's commitment to mission readiness. With constantly evolving global threats, the 31st Fighter Wing must remain prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation, whether it be combat operations, humanitarian missions, or supporting U.S. partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
