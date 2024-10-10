Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Mission Readiness in Wyvern Nation

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.10.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing's commitment to mission readiness. With constantly evolving global threats, the 31st Fighter Wing must remain prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation, whether it be combat operations, humanitarian missions, or supporting U.S. partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 15:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:58
    Year 2024
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31st Fighter Wing
    mission readiness
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano

