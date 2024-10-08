Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - ARSOF Recruiting

    Radio Spot - ARSOF Recruiting

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.10.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 30-second spot publicizes a series of information briefs across the Kaiserslautern Military Community which aim to increase recruitment numbers among the Army Special Operations Forces community. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 06:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82932
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110614467.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    AFN
    Recruitment
    Army Special Operations Forces
    ARSOF

