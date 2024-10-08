Radio Spot - ARSOF Recruiting

This 30-second spot publicizes a series of information briefs across the Kaiserslautern Military Community which aim to increase recruitment numbers among the Army Special Operations Forces community. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 06:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82932
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110614467.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
