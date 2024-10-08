Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combating Suicide Through Connections and Hope S14:E9 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 24 September 2024

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk to mental health advocate and motivational speaker David Woods Bartley about his struggles with depression, mental health, and suicide; and about how connection leads to hope, and hope saves lives.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 20:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:34:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combating Suicide Through Connections and Hope S14:E9 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 24 September 2024, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

