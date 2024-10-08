Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services S14:E6 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 13 August 2024

On this Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with U.S. Marine Corps COL (Ret.) Duncan Milne, the President of Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services, about the work that Dixon Center does to help organizations across the country improve the lives of our military and veteran families.
