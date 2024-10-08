Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services S14:E6 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 13 August 2024

    08.13.2024

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    On this Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with U.S. Marine Corps COL (Ret.) Duncan Milne, the President of Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services, about the work that Dixon Center does to help organizations across the country improve the lives of our military and veteran families.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 20:06
    Length: 00:23:36
