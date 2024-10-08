This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) with Sarah Beimling, CFC Program Manager, and the Army Family Action Plan with Timi Olusanya, Army Volunteer Corps Coordinator, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 8. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 03:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82886
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110609075.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Combined Federal Campaign and Army Family Action Plan, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.