Newscast August 28, 2024

Defense Parliamentary Federation, Kagoshima Prefectural Assembly, visited Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo to learn about the U.S. Navy's capabilities in Sasebo and how we maintain relationships with our host nation counterparts and the local community. They also got to tour USS Comstock (LSD 45) which was conducting a port visit during her deployment to the Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|08.28.2024
|10.08.2024 00:26
|Newscasts
|82874
|2410/DOD_110608644.mp3
|00:02:00
|2024
|Blues
|JP
|2
|0
|0
