Introducing The Cutting Edge, a monthly podcast hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General, which will explore the unique capabilities across DEVCOM, and talk to its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff about ongoing projects and leadership development.
The first episode welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Groover, the DEVCOM Talent Management Officer, to discuss the DEVCOM talent management strategy and what makes working at DEVCOM a great opportunity, as well as some of hers and Dr. Moore’s insights into curating a successful career.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 10:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|82860
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110606948.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:53
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|41
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Cutting Edge, by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
