    The Cutting Edge

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Audio by Greg Newswanger 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Introducing The Cutting Edge, a monthly podcast hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General, which will explore the unique capabilities across DEVCOM, and talk to its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff about ongoing projects and leadership development.



    The first episode welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Groover, the DEVCOM Talent Management Officer, to discuss the DEVCOM talent management strategy and what makes working at DEVCOM a great opportunity, as well as some of hers and Dr. Moore’s insights into curating a successful career.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 10:29
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 82860
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110606948.mp3
    Length: 00:44:53
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Cutting Edge, by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    DEVCOM

