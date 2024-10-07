The Cutting Edge

Introducing The Cutting Edge, a monthly podcast hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General, which will explore the unique capabilities across DEVCOM, and talk to its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff about ongoing projects and leadership development.







The first episode welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Groover, the DEVCOM Talent Management Officer, to discuss the DEVCOM talent management strategy and what makes working at DEVCOM a great opportunity, as well as some of hers and Dr. Moore’s insights into curating a successful career.