The DINFOS Way - Ep. 20 - Air Force Sports Outreach Program

On this episode, Defense Information School instructor and host Jack Rous welcomes a special guest: Katie Spencer. Katie currently serves as a public affairs officer in the Air Force Reserve and is a veteran of Operations Enduring Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel. In her civilian role, she’s the Sports Outreach Program Manager for the Department of the Air Force. Most recently, she supported the Thunderbirds during their flyover at Super Bowl 58. Today, we’ll explore her unique role as a military communicator, and discuss her path to this position and plans for the program.
