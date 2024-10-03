American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing's newest Wing Staff Agency, the Organizational Culture Council. The OCC is a support system designed to help Airmen and their families feel empowered to thrive and contribute to mission success while cultivating a culture centered around Wyvern values. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 09:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82838
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110601978.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Organizational Culture Council, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.