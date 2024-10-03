AFN Aviano Radio News: Organizational Culture Council

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82838" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing's newest Wing Staff Agency, the Organizational Culture Council. The OCC is a support system designed to help Airmen and their families feel empowered to thrive and contribute to mission success while cultivating a culture centered around Wyvern values. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)