    AFN Aviano Radio News: Organizational Culture Council

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.04.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing's newest Wing Staff Agency, the Organizational Culture Council. The OCC is a support system designed to help Airmen and their families feel empowered to thrive and contribute to mission success while cultivating a culture centered around Wyvern values. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)

