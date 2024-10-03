241004 Naples, Italy (October, 04 2024) Radio News highlighting U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa’s Office of the Command Surgeon hosting a Role 1 Development Multilateral Engagement on Ramstein Air Base, Germany and The Georgia National Guard providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Medical Training & Hurricane Relief, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
