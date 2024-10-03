Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Medical Training & Hurricane Relief

    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Medical Training & Hurricane Relief

    NAPLES, ITALY

    10.04.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    241004 Naples, Italy (October, 04 2024) Radio News highlighting U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa’s Office of the Command Surgeon hosting a Role 1 Development Multilateral Engagement on Ramstein Air Base, Germany and The Georgia National Guard providing response and recovery support to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 07:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82835
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110601949.mp3
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Medical Training & Hurricane Relief, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Radio: News

