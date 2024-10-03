Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 15 SFS NCO Back In The Fight After Cancer Battle

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Catherine Falcon, 433rd Security Forces Squadron superintendent, shares her story after choosing to continue serving despite a battle against cancer.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 17:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82823
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110601109.mp3
    Length: 00:24:13
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 15 SFS NCO Back In The Fight After Cancer Battle, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    Airlift Podast

