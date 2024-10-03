Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Seagull - Ep 031 - October 2024

    The Seagull - Ep 031 - October 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode of the Seagull, we get a summary of the CSAF's brief on re-optimization for the Great Power Competition and we get a preview of our last two Chevrons episodes!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 17:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82820
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110600909.mp3
    Length: 00:18:51
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 031 - October 2024, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    gpc
    chevrons
    re-optimization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download