In this episode of the Seagull, we get a summary of the CSAF's brief on re-optimization for the Great Power Competition and we get a preview of our last two Chevrons episodes!
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 17:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82820
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110600909.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:51
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Seagull - Ep 031 - October 2024, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.