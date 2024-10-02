Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Wave of Light Ceremony

    Radio Spot - Wave of Light Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.03.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 15-second spot publicizes the Wave of Light Ceremony held by the Vogelweh Chapel on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2024. The ceremony is held annually in commemoration of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 06:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82807
    Filename: 2410/DOD_110599313.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Wave of Light Ceremony, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Chaplain Corps
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Vogelweh Air Base
    Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download