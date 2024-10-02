Radio Spot - Wave of Light Ceremony

This 15-second spot publicizes the Wave of Light Ceremony held by the Vogelweh Chapel on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2024. The ceremony is held annually in commemoration of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
Date Taken:
10.03.2024
Date Posted:
10.03.2024
Category:
Newscasts
Location:
KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
