Raven Conversations: Episode 128 - Hispanic Heritage Month, with SSG Kimberly Marble

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we talk to SSG Kimberly Marble, a member of the 156th Information Operations Battalion. Join us as SSG Marble shares what Hispanic Heritage Month means to her.
|09.19.2024
|10.02.2024 20:32
|Newscasts
|82785
|2410/DOD_110598940.mp3
|00:23:44
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|3
|0
|0
