In this episode of Raven Conversations, Chief Master Sergeant Allan Lawson, Command Chief for the Washington Air National Guard, hosts his first airman-to-airman podcast. Tune in, as SSgt Ciara Love talks about her journey in the Washington Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 20:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82782
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110598925.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:11
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 125 - My Journey in the Washington Air National Guard, with SSgt Ciara Love, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.