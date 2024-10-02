Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 125 - My Journey in the Washington Air National Guard, with SSgt Ciara Love

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Audio by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, Chief Master Sergeant Allan Lawson, Command Chief for the Washington Air National Guard, hosts his first airman-to-airman podcast. Tune in, as SSgt Ciara Love talks about her journey in the Washington Air National Guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 20:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:11
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    TAGS

    Podcast
    Public Affairs
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

