AFN Aviano: SrA Brandon Nelson Live Show September 24, 2024

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano's Senior Airman Brandon Nelson, also known as DJ Timber, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 24, 2024. During this hour, DJ Timber shares information about fitness classes and events on Aviano, and shares a story about the consequences of working out too hard. (United States Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)