AFN Aviano: SrA Brandon Nelson Live Show September 24, 2024

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano's Senior Airman Brandon Nelson, also known as DJ Timber, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 24, 2024. During this hour, DJ Timber shares information about fitness classes and events on Aviano, and shares a story about the consequences of working out too hard. (United States Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 08:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82718
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110592221.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:10
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Live Radio
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
