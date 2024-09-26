240925-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 25, 2024) Radio news highlighting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's farewell speech as he departs from his NATO position. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 04:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82712
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110592027.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary General Farewell, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
