    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary General Farewell

    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary General Farewell

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.25.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    240925-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 25, 2024) Radio news highlighting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's farewell speech as he departs from his NATO position. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 04:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82712
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110592027.mp3
    Length: 00:02:44
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
