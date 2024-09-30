Two-minute newscast covering continuing the NSA Bahrain Chief Pinning and a Hispanic Heritage Month sailor spotlight. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 02:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82705
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110591928.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jon Nye
|Album
|Defense Media Activity - AFNE
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20240930 AFN Bahrain Report Newscast, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.