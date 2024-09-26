Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brunch Bites Air check - AFN Europe

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.20.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Ariana Howard 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    SrA Ariana Howard hosts an hour of Brunch Bites on AFN Europe from September 20, 2024. Brunch Bites is part of the regional radio broadcast from AFN Europe Headquarters in Sembach, Germany.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 08:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:11:32
    Genre Blues
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brunch Bites Air check - AFN Europe, by SrA Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

