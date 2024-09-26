Radio Spot - Costume Cat Walk

A 15 second radio spot about the Trick or Treat and Costume Catwalk event happening at the Ramstein Community Center on Halloween. This family friendly event is for ages 0-7. For more information contact the Ramstein Community Center or 86fss.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)