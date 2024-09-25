NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 26, 2024) An interview with Lt. John Shelton, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella chaplain, highlights the importance of living a minimalist lifestyle and the benefits of de-junking your life. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2st Class Eloise Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 06:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82666
|Filename:
|2409/DOD_110585309.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:07
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 26SEP24 Chaps Interview, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.